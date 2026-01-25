Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kristen Stewart casts doubt over staying in the US

Kristen Stewart attends the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles
Kristen Stewart attends the Academy Women's Luncheon in Los Angeles (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
  • Kristen Stewart indicated she would "probably not" stay in the US while Donald Trump is president, stating she "can't work freely" in the States.
  • Her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, was filmed in Latvia because she found it "impossible" to make in the United States.
  • Stewart expressed a desire to make films in Europe and then "shove them down the throat of the American people" due to the current climate.
  • She recalled past interactions with Donald Trump, including his 2012 tweets about her relationship and her public coming out on Saturday Night Live in response.
  • Stewart also highlighted the difference between acting and directing, feeling more respected as a director and noting that actresses are often "treated like s***".
