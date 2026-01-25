Kristen Stewart casts doubt over staying in the US
- Kristen Stewart indicated she would "probably not" stay in the US while Donald Trump is president, stating she "can't work freely" in the States.
- Her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, was filmed in Latvia because she found it "impossible" to make in the United States.
- Stewart expressed a desire to make films in Europe and then "shove them down the throat of the American people" due to the current climate.
- She recalled past interactions with Donald Trump, including his 2012 tweets about her relationship and her public coming out on Saturday Night Live in response.
- Stewart also highlighted the difference between acting and directing, feeling more respected as a director and noting that actresses are often "treated like s***".