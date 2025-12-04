Kris Jenner reveals ‘the only thing that’s real’ on her face
- Kris Jenner recently joked about her facelift with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, during an episode of The Kardashians.
- They were discussing the cosmetic procedures they’ve had done when a producer asked about their noses.
- “The noses are probably the only thing that’s real,” Jenner responded, before she laughed hysterically with her daughter.
- Kris confirmed in June that she had undergone a facelift and she said in an interview with Vogue Arabia that this was a “refresh” as she had a previous facelift approximately 15 years ago, which was documented on her former reality show.
- Kris said her decision to have the procedure was to be “the best version of myself” and to inspire others not to fear cosmetic surgeries.