Game of Thrones stars describe kissing scene as ‘awkward and vile’
- Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, who played siblings Jon Snow and Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, are starring as lovers in the upcoming Gothic horror film The Dreadful.
- Harington, 38, admitted he felt very odd about the romantic dynamic, while Turner, 29, initially sent him the script without realising the extent of their characters' relationship.
- Both actors described their first kissing scene as awkward and vile, with Harington jokingly mentioning needing an apple box due to their height difference.
- Directed by Natasha Kermani, The Dreadful features Turner as Anne, whose life is disrupted by the unexpected arrival of a man played by Harington.
- Despite the initial awkwardness, Harington cherished the reunion, stating their friendship was completely rekindled on set.