Kiss star makes claim about reasons behind shock death of bandmate

Ace Frehley talks of pressures of fame in resurfaced interview
  • Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley died in October aged 74 from blunt force injuries sustained during a fall, an autopsy confirmed.
  • Gene Simmons, another founding member of Kiss, attributed Frehley's death to "bad decisions" and his refusal to accept help from loved ones.
  • The Morris County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Frehley's death an accident, detailing facial fractures and bruising.
  • Frehley's family released a statement cherishing his memory and acknowledging the "epic proportions" of his passing.
  • Surviving Kiss members, including Paul Stanley, paid tribute to Frehley at a recent show, highlighting his foundational role in the band despite past differences.
