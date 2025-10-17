Kiss bandmates lead tributes to ‘rock soldier’ and founding member Ace Frehley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ace Frehley, guitarist and founding member of the rock group Kiss, has died. He was 74.

The musician suffered a fall at home in September, and TMZ reported earlier today that he had sustained a brain bleed which left him on life support.

His death was announced by his family. In a statement to Rolling Stone, they said: “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth.

“We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Tributes have since poured in for the guitarist with his former bandmates and fellow musicians, praising Frehley’s talents.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons

“We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS’s legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and all those who loved him, including our fans around the world.” — the founding members of Kiss said in a statement.

Pearl Jam

“I heard about Ace Frehley‘s passing from Rick Friel who I played with in a band called Shadow. Rick was also the first guy on the bus in 1977 with a KISS lunchbox to tell me about Ace…just changed my life. I got a guitar in 1978 to join Rick‘s band Warrior which turned into Shadow. We covered “C’mon and Love Me”. All my friends have spent untold hours talking about KISS and buying KISS stuff. Ace was a hero of mine and also I would consider a friend. I studied his solos endlessly over the years… I would not have picked up a guitar without Ace and KISS’s influence. RIP it out Ace, you changed my life.” — Mike McCready, founding member and lead guitarist on X.

Bret Michaels

“Ace, my brother, I surely cannot thank you enough for the years of great music, the many festivals we’ve done together and your lead guitar on Nothing But A Good Time. All my love and respect, from my family and myself - may you rest in peace!!!” - the former Poison frontman on X.

Paul Stanley and Ace Frehley perform during a concert in Los Angeles in 1998. ( AP Photo/Chris Pizzello )

The Kennedy Center

"The Kennedy Center is saddened to hear of the passing of one of this year’s Kennedy Center Honorees, Ace Frehley of the band Kiss. We will be paying tribute to this “rock soldier”, his work, and his legacy at our ceremony in December." Kiss are due to receive the Kennedy Center Honor in Decemeber this year. Frehley will become only the third person to receive the award posthumously.

Tom Morello

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist wrote: “My first guitar hero, Ace Frehley, has passed away. The legendary Space Ace Frehley inspired generations to love rock n roll and love rock n roll guitar playing. His timeless riffs and solos, the billowing smoke coming from his Les Paul, the rockets shooting from his headstock, his cool spacey onstage wobble and his unforgettable crazy laugh will be missed but will never be forgotten. Thank you, Ace, for a lifetime of great music and memories.”

Gibson

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Ace Frehley. Thank you for the decades of music inspiring generations with your electrifying guitar work and unforgettable stage presence. Your sound helped define rock ’n’ roll. Our thoughts are with Ace’s family, friends, and fans around the world. Rest easy, Spaceman—your legacy will live on forever,” said guitar manufacturer Gibson.