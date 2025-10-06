Tributes paid to Vice Principals star Kimberly Hébert Gregory
- Kimberly Hébert Gregory, the actor best known for her starring role as Dr Belinda Brown in HBO's hit comedy series Vice Principals, has died aged 52.
- Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who remembered her for “lighting up every room” and carrying “fire and grace”, though the cause of death was not disclosed.
- Tributes poured in from co-stars and colleagues, including Walton Goggins and Busy Philipps from Vice Principals, who described her as a “light” and a “force”
- Gregory's extensive career included a Drama Desk Award nomination for her breakout role in the play By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, and film appearances in Red Hook Summer and Five Feet Apart.
- Her television work was expansive, featuring guest and recurring roles in series such as The Chi, Better Call Saul, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, alongside various voice acting credits.