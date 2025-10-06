Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to Vice Principals star Kimberly Hébert Gregory

Kimberly Hébert Gregory in Vice Principals
Kimberly Hébert Gregory in Vice Principals (HBO)
  • Kimberly Hébert Gregory, the actor best known for her starring role as Dr Belinda Brown in HBO's hit comedy series Vice Principals, has died aged 52.
  • Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who remembered her for “lighting up every room” and carrying “fire and grace”, though the cause of death was not disclosed.
  • Tributes poured in from co-stars and colleagues, including Walton Goggins and Busy Philipps from Vice Principals, who described her as a “light” and a “force”
  • Gregory's extensive career included a Drama Desk Award nomination for her breakout role in the play By the Way, Meet Vera Stark, and film appearances in Red Hook Summer and Five Feet Apart.
  • Her television work was expansive, featuring guest and recurring roles in series such as The Chi, Better Call Saul, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, alongside various voice acting credits.
