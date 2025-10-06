Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kimberly Hébert Gregory, best known for her starring role as the fiery Dr Belinda Brown in HBO's hit comedy series Vice Principals, has died aged 52.

The actor’s death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, who said in an Instagram post that she “lit up every room” and “carried both fire and grace”. He did not disclose the cause of death.

Chester wrote: “You taught us lessons in courage, in artistry, in resilience, and in how to keep showing up, even when life demanded more than its share.”

He remembered Kimberly as “so much more than” his ex-wife, reflecting on their bond, which he said “no storm could break”.

The post continued: “Thank you, Kimberly, for every chapter we shared. Your story was never defined by the battle, but by the beauty you carried through it.”

Gregory’s acting colleagues and friends have remembered her as a “ray of light” in a series of online tributes.

White Lotus star Walton Goggins, who co-starred in Vice Principals alongside Gregory, said in a tribute: “We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honour… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals.”

Goggins said Gregory made him laugh “like no other” and called her a “professional’s professional”.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

He added: “You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”

Busy Philipps, who played Gale Liptrapp on the dark comedy, also wrote: “Oh my god I’m devastated to hear this. She was a light and a force. She will be missed.”

Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown said: “I don't understand this. I'm so sorry for you and your son's loss @chestergregory. And OUR loss as a community.”

Broadway actor Leslie Odom Jr said: “What a light she shared. I am so sorry to hear.”

open image in gallery Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Dr Belinda Brown in HBO's hit comedy series ‘Vice Principals’ ( HBO )

Jason Ritter, known for roles in Matlock and Parenthood, said: “I am so sorry… absolutely heartbreaking. She was so brilliant and so kind, she will be so so missed by all of us lucky enough to know her.”

Vice Principals, which ran on HBO for two seasons between 2016 and 2017, was co-created by Danny McBride and Jody Hill. It follows McBride and Goggins as two vice principals at a high school, who are in an epic power struggle to become the school principal.

Born in Houston in December 1972, Gregory discovered her love for acting as a child and attended Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts before going on to earn an MFA from DePaul University’s Theatre School. She launched her career in the Nineties with the Chicago Theatre Company.

She earned a Drama Desk Award nomination for her breakout role in the Lynn Nottage play By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.

Gregory’s big screen roles included Spike Lee’s 2012 film Red Hook Summer, 2019’s Five Feet Apart and 2020’s John Henry.

Her television work was also expansive, and had guest roles and recurring roles across series including The Chi, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Better Call Saul, Red Hook Summer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Two and a Half Men. She also voiced characters in Craig of the Creek, Jessica’s Big Little World and No Activity.

She is survived by one son.