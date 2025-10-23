Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian opens up on ‘sad’ relationship with ex-husband Kanye

Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with Kanye West: ‘It’s been a couple of months since we’ve heard from him’
  • Kim Kardashian has revealed she felt like she had "Stockholm syndrome" during her seven-year marriage to rapper Kanye West, describing their current relationship as "so f****** sad".
  • On the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, she admitted to previously feeling responsible for West, who has shared that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and autism, and wanting to "protect" him.
  • Kardashian said her primary concern now is shielding their four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – from their father's erratic behaviour and the public discourse surrounding it.
  • She hit back at claims that she can simply disengage from West, emphasising their co-parenting responsibilities and the confusion caused by online accusations about her "keeping the kids".
  • Kardashian also said that West's allegedly erratic behaviour, such as repeatedly giving away their luxury cars during "episodes", contributed to her decision to file for divorce.
