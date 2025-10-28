Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian opens up on brain aneurysm diagnosis

Kim Kardashian says she had Stockholm syndrome with Kanye West
  • Kim Kardashian revealed she suffered a brain aneurysm during a recent episode of The Kardashians.
  • She provided an update on her health during an appearance on Good Morning America.
  • Kardashian underwent a Prenuvo scan and subsequent brain scans at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.
  • She assured viewers that "everything works out" regarding her condition.
  • Further details about her health journey are expected to be shown in the next episode of her reality show.
