Former Nickelodeon child star dies aged 33

The former 'All That' child star Kianna Underwood, who has been killed at the age of 33
The former 'All That' child star Kianna Underwood, who has been killed at the age of 33 (Nickelodeon)
  • Former child star Kianna Underwood has died in a hit-and-run incident in New York.
  • The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Brownsville, Brooklyn, after being hit by a vehicle just before 7am on Friday, 16 January.
  • Underwood, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon's sketch show 'All That' in 2005, was reportedly dragged underneath the car along two streets.
  • Her career also included voicing a character on 'Little Bill', starring in the film 'The 24 Hour Woman', and appearing in the first US national tour of the musical Hairspray in 2004.
  • No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, with sources suggesting the motorist may have been unaware of hitting a pedestrian.
