Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood killed in horrific hit-and-run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former child star Kianna Underwood has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York.

Underwood shot to fame in 2005 on the Nickelodeon sketch show All That, which helped launch the careers of stars including Amanda Bynes, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Kenan Thompson.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in the neighbourhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn, having been hit by a vehicle just before 7am on Friday (16 January) and dragged underneath the car along two streets.

No arrests have been made, according to Variety.

Alongside All That, Underwood voiced a character on the animated children’s show Little Bill, which was created by Bill Cosby and told a fictionalised version of his childhood story.

She also starred in the 1999 romantic comedy The 24 Hour Woman alongside Oscar nominees Rosie Perez and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and appeared in the first US national tour of the musical Hairspray in 2004.

The former 'All That' child star Kianna Underwood, who has been killed at the age of 33 ( Nickelodeon )

Underwood had not acted for several years.

Sources told The New York Post that Underwood is believed to have crossed into a street after leaving one of the city’s bodegas, with the motorist who hit her potentially unaware that a pedestrian was in their path.

Underwood joined the cast of All That in its final season in 2005. The sketch series was designed as a children’s spin on the long-running US sketch series Saturday Night Live, and was so successful that it launched three spin-offs that arguably eclipsed it: the Amanda Bynes vehicle The Amanda Show, the sitcom Kenan & Kel, and the comedy series The Nick Cannon Show.