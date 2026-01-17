The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Former Nickelodeon child star Kianna Underwood killed in horrific hit-and-run
The 33-year-old shot to fame on the sketch series ‘All That’, which launched the careers of Amanda Bynes and Jamie-Lynn Spears
The former child star Kianna Underwood has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in New York.
Underwood shot to fame in 2005 on the Nickelodeon sketch show All That, which helped launch the careers of stars including Amanda Bynes, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Kenan Thompson.
The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in the neighbourhood of Brownsville, Brooklyn, having been hit by a vehicle just before 7am on Friday (16 January) and dragged underneath the car along two streets.
No arrests have been made, according to Variety.
Alongside All That, Underwood voiced a character on the animated children’s show Little Bill, which was created by Bill Cosby and told a fictionalised version of his childhood story.
She also starred in the 1999 romantic comedy The 24 Hour Woman alongside Oscar nominees Rosie Perez and Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and appeared in the first US national tour of the musical Hairspray in 2004.
Underwood had not acted for several years.
Sources told The New York Post that Underwood is believed to have crossed into a street after leaving one of the city’s bodegas, with the motorist who hit her potentially unaware that a pedestrian was in their path.
Underwood joined the cast of All That in its final season in 2005. The sketch series was designed as a children’s spin on the long-running US sketch series Saturday Night Live, and was so successful that it launched three spin-offs that arguably eclipsed it: the Amanda Bynes vehicle The Amanda Show, the sitcom Kenan & Kel, and the comedy series The Nick Cannon Show.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks