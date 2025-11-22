Oscar-winner says he’s homeless after being exiled from Hollywood
- Kevin Spacey claims he is homeless and "living in hotels" eight years after a sexual assault scandal impacted his career.
- He was exiled from mainstream Hollywood in 2017 following multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which he has consistently denied.
- Spacey stated his financial situation is "not great" and he lost his house due to high legal costs and minimal income.
- He was cleared of Anthony Rapp's allegations in 2022 and acquitted of all nine sexual assault charges in a UK trial in 2023.
- The actor is attempting a career comeback, starring in smaller projects and receiving awards, believing a major casting will end his "blacklist".