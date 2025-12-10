Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fans surprised by Kevin Costner’s candid confession in Christmas special

Kevin Costner shares biggest parenting struggle
  • Kevin Costner recently shared rare comments about his Christian faith after narrating the ABC special, Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas.
  • The actor, 70, revealed that his faith has been a deeply personal part of his life, having been raised in a church, a fact he rarely discusses publicly.
  • Costner recounted that his very first performance was in his childhood church's annual nativity play when he was four years old.
  • The two-hour special, now available on Disney+ and Hulu, delves into the biblical story of Jesus's birth, featuring expert context and Costner's commentary.
  • Costner expressed pride in the project, welcoming both believers and non-believers to watch, while fans on social media reacted with surprise and praise for his candid confession.
