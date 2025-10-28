Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The celebrity who has welcomed eighth child aged 70

  • Kelsey Grammer, 70, has announced the birth of his eighth child, a son named Christopher, with his wife Kayte Walsh.
  • This is the fourth child for Grammer and Walsh, 46, who are also parents to Faith, Gabriel, and James.
  • The Frasier star shared the news on the Pod Meets World podcast, revealing the birth happened just days prior.
  • Grammer has four other adult children from previous relationships: Spencer, Greer, Mason, and Jude.
  • He has previously spoken about his love for fatherhood, while also expressing regrets about neglecting some of his older children.
