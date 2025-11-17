Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: What to know about Ant and Dec’s Kelly Brook feud

Kelly Brook admits biggest I'm a Celeb fears ahead of jungle
  • Kelly Brook's alleged feud with Ant and Dec has resurfaced following her appearance on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
  • The dispute originated from Brook's brief stint as a judge on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, where she was dropped after only one week.
  • Brook claims she was let go because she upset Ant and Dec by questioning their role on the show, which she believes subsequently hindered her career in the UK.
  • Ant and Dec, in their 2010 memoir, confirmed their annoyance, citing Brook's query about their role and their frustration over not being consulted about her hiring.
  • Piers Morgan, a fellow BGT judge at the time, corroborated that Brook blamed the hosts for her swift departure, acknowledging their displeasure played a significant part.
