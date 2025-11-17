Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An alleged feud between I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Kelly Brook and the show’s hosts Ant and Dec has resurfaced as the new series launched.

Model and radio DJ Brook is one of this year’s 10 campmates and, after she parachuted onto the show on Sunday (16 November), viewers recalled how she once locked horns with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly during her short-lived tenure on Britain’s Got Talent.

Brook was hired as a judge on the reality show in 2009, but was dropped just one week later.

While it was explained that Brook was let go as adding a fourth judge made things “too complicated”, the star suggested it was due to the fact she upset Ant and Dec after questioning their role on the series.

Donnelly, who previously admitted Brook’s hiring had “annoyed” him, reflected on the awkward encounter in his and McPartlin’s 2010 memoir Ooh! What a Lovely Pair: Our Story.

Writing about Brook’s first day on set, he said: “Kelly looked nervous, so I told her it was going to be great fun and to just relax. She nodded, then looked at me and said, ‘And what do you do on the show?’

“I looked at Simon, who was sat next to me. He turned to Kelly and said, ‘Kelly, you have seen the show, haven't you?’ To which she replied, ‘Yeah… well, bits.’”

Donnelly continued: “I don't want to sound like an egomaniac, but the last person who said, ‘And what do you do?’ was the Queen when I met her at the party for ITV's 50th anniversary.”

Brook said that Ant and Dec “clearly didn’t want” her on the show despite “never being anything but pleasant” to her face.

She continued: “Their egos are such that they were saying to themselves: ‘How dare she think she can come on to our show?’ and since then they've been very vocal about their displeasure at me being there.”

open image in gallery Ant and Dec were ’annoyed’ by Kelly Brook’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ hiring in 2009 ( James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock )

She also said that, after leaving the show, “there was nothing I could do in this country” as “the people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec and that was it”.

In Ant and Dec’s autobiography, Donnelly questioned why Brook had been hired as a judge: “We had two questions: ‘Why is there a fourth judge?’ and ‘Why is it Kelly Brook?’ None of them could answer us.”

Explaining why they were so displeased, Donnelly said: “Obviously, as hosts of the show, we have to justify that kind of thing to the audience, and no one could give us a good reason why Kelly was on board.

“The simple answer was that Simon, without talking to anyone, had decided it was a good idea. We didn't agree.”

Piers Morgan, who was a BGT judge at the time, confirmed that Brook blamed the hosts for her departure from the show after just two days of filming.

open image in gallery Kelly Brook once said her career struggled after locking horns with Ant and Dec on ‘BGT’ ( ITV )

He wrote on Instagram just one day after I’m a Celebrity started: “As Kelly Brook goes into the I'm a Celebrity jungle, a throwback to when she very briefly appeared as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.. for just two disastrous days!

“Be interesting to see how she interacts with Ant and Dec given she still blames them for being fired so fast and ruthlessly... which isn’t far from the truth.

He added: “They weren’t happy they hadn’t been consulted by Simon Cowell about Kelly’s sudden hiring – and even less happy when she asked them what they did on the show…”

“Do people realise Kelly Brook & Ant and Dec have serious beef with each other?” one viral post on X/Twitter read during Sunday’s launch.