Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Keira Knightley reveals how many times she has watched Love Actually

Keira Knightly makes Love Actually confession
  • Love Actually actor Keira Knightley, who played Juliet in the romantic comedy, has made a surprising confession film.
  • Speaking on This Morning, the actor admitted she has only seen the movie once.
  • Knightley stated she watched Love Actually at its premiere when she was 18 and has not viewed it since.
  • The actor said she is “thrilled” that the film and her character still resonate with people over 20 years after its release.
  • The actor noted that fans often discuss the film with her, but she struggles to remember details.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in