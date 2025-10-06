Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter express interest in another Bill & Ted movie
- Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, currently appearing in Waiting For Godot on Broadway, have indicated their interest in making a fourth Bill & Ted film.
- When asked by Variety about the possibility of another sequel after their Broadway run, Reeves responded with an emphatic “Yes and yes.”
- Winter noted that their long-standing friendship, which began with the first Bill & Ted film, benefits their current stage performance.
- The pair first starred together in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991, and Bill & Ted: Face the Music in 2020.
- The most recent film in the franchise, Bill & Ted Face The Music, was well-received by critics, including a four-star review from The Independent.