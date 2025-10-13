Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Katy Perry pictured kissing topless Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry has been linked to former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry has been linked to former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (Getty Images)
  • Pop star Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were spotted kissing and embracing on a yacht off Santa Barbara, California, seemingly confirming their romantic relationship.
  • The pair had previously sparked speculation after dining together in Montreal in late July, followed by Trudeau attending Perry's concert with his daughter.
  • The sighting comes less than a month after Perry announced her split from ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a five-year-old daughter.
  • Trudeau, who stepped down as Canadian Prime Minister earlier this year, separated from his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage.
  • A Canadian source indicated in August that there was mutual interest between Perry and Trudeau.
