Katie Price and Peter Andre release joint statement about relationship
- Model Katie Price and singer Peter Andre have announced a joint commitment to cease speaking negatively about one another.
- The decision is primarily motivated by the well-being of their children, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.
- The former couple, who divorced in 2009, shared their agreement via a joint Instagram story on Friday.
- They stated their intention to work together as co-parents and create a calm, supportive environment for their family.
- Price and Andre have requested understanding and support from both the media and the public as they move forward.
