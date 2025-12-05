BBC gives first look at Joseph Fiennes as former England manager in upcoming adaptation
- New pictures have been released of Joseph Fiennes starring as Gareth Southgate in the upcoming BBC adaptation of Dear England.
- Fiennes, who was an Olivier Award nominee for his stage portrayal, reprises the role for the four-part series, which is currently filming and scheduled to air in 2026.
- The series will chronicle Southgate’s tenure as England manager, focusing on his team reaching two European Championship finals and a World Cup semi-final, though ultimately failing to win a major trophy.
- The cast also features Jodie Whittaker as Pippa Grange, Will Antenbring as Harry Kane and Jason Watkins as Greg Dyke, among other notable actors.
- Written by James Graham and directed by Rupert Goold, the adaptation follows the success of the original stage play, which had a sell-out run and won Best New Play at the Olivier Awards.