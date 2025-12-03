This Morning star given ‘whole new lease of life’ after surgery
- This Morning presenter Jordon Cox, known as 'The Coupon King', has openly discussed his health battle with Crohn's disease.
- Diagnosed as a teenager, Cox's condition caused severe weight loss, dropping him to under 7 stone, and necessitated hospital admission.
- He received Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) to increase his weight before undergoing ileostomy surgery to remove 30cm of his bowel.
- Cox stated the surgery gave him 'a whole new lease of life', enabling him to eat without pain and restore his energy levels.
- Four years after the ileostomy reversal, he is in remission, living a healthy life, and offers hope by saying 'there is light at the end of the tunnel'.