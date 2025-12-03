Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Morning presenter Jordon Cox has opened up about his health struggle with Crohn’s disease.

Cox, 28, has featured on the popular ITV morning show since January 2024, offering money-saving tips under the moniker “The Coupon King”.

On Monday (1 December), he appeared on the Crohn’s & Colitis UK podcast, talking in detail about his diagnosis, and the challenges he faced living with Crohn’s.

Crohn’s disease is a long-term condition in which the gut becomes inflamed. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and include stomach pain, weight loss, and fatigue.

It is currently incurable, although there are various treatments that can manage or alleviate the symptoms.

According to Cox, the condition caused him to drop to under 7st in weight.

“I got admitted into hospital,” he recalled on the podcast. “I was six stone 10 in weight. I was about six foot three, six foot four.

open image in gallery Jordon 'Coupon King' Cox on 'This Morning' ( ITV )

“There are pictures of me in hospital and I still look back on it now, thinking like ‘What on Earth?’ They basically said to me you need some surgery to get rid of your diseased bowel but we can’t do it while you’re so skinny.”

Cox revealed that the doctors then put him on TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) to help get his weight up.

TPN provides necessary nutrients directly into the bloodstream through a vein, bypassing the digestive system.

“I was attached to a bag of nutrient feeding for 24 hours a day,” he said.

“It got to a point and it was my favourite day when I was in there, they said ‘really good news, we’re going to allow you to have liquids but only short amounts, only very small amounts.”

He then described the first time he was allowed to ingest nutrients through his mouth again.

“What they did is get a sponge on a stick and they dipped it in a tea and if you brush this on your tongue you’ll be fine,” Cox recalled.

“It was the first taste of flavour I had in such a long time.”

open image in gallery Jordon Cox appearing on ITV nine years ago, under the name 'The Coupon Kid' ( ITV )

He underwent ileostomy surgery, in which Doctors removed 30cm from his bowel, a procedure that he told Crohn’s & Colitis gave him “a whole new lease of life”.

Cox told the organisation’s website that he was subsequently “able to eat whatever I wanted with no pain and my energy levels [were] back to normal”.

“After around a year of great health, the ileostomy bag was reversed, and I have been four years post-op, living a mostly healthy life. The symptoms are at bay for now, and I’m currently in remission,” he wrote.

“Although a lot of the stuff that I’ve said sounds horrible, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “I’m now living such a healthy life, have my own business and present on TV.”

The NHS website says that symptoms of Crohn's disease “can be similar to other conditions that affect your gut, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease and coeliac disease”.

It advises people to contact their GP if they suspect they may have the condition. Patients will then be referred to a specialist in hospital for additional tests to and to initiate treatment.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV.