Comedian left choking by ‘reckless’ ICE agents while filming Trump documentary
- Jordan Klepper's new documentary special, Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Give The Man a Prize, focuses on Trump's campaign to win a Nobel Peace Prize.
- Klepper recounted 'choking on pepper spray' while filming a naked protest in Portland, Oregon, against ICE's presence in the city.
- He described the protest as turning violent, with ICE agents reportedly firing pepper bullets into the crowd and assaulting demonstrators, including a musician.
- Klepper characterised the violence he witnessed as 'performative' and 'reckless', expressing disgust at the actions of American servicemen against peaceful protesters.
- The documentary's release follows Trump’s campaign to win a Nobel Peace Prize, which the White House defended by citing his 'Peace through Strength' foreign policy.