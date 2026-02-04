Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Actor looks virtually unrecognizable in return to Hollywood

Jonah Hill is unrecognizable — bald and bearded — opposite Keanu Reeves in their new Apple TV show 'Outcome'
Jonah Hill is unrecognizable — bald and bearded — opposite Keanu Reeves in their new Apple TV show 'Outcome' (Apple TV)
  • Jonah Hill is debuting a new look, featuring a shaved head and silver beard, in the first images released from his upcoming Apple original film, Outcome.
  • The 42-year-old actor stars in, co-wrote, and directed Outcome, marking his return to the spotlight after previously stepping back from Hollywood due to anxiety attacks.
  • The dark comedy features Keanu Reeves as Reef Hawk, a famous actor facing blackmail, with Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer playing his lifelong friends, and Hill portraying his crisis lawyer.
  • This project is Hill's first return to the screen since accusations of emotional abuse were made by his ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, in 2023, which he has not publicly addressed.
  • Hill described Outcome as a metaphor for the societal obsession with external validation on social media, contrasting it with the importance of opinions from those closest to us.
