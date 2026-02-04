Jonah Hill looks unrecognizable in new Apple TV film opposite Keanu Reeves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonah Hill is debuting a new look in the first images released from his upcoming Apple original film with Keanu Reeves and Cameron Diaz.

After stepping back from Hollywood in recent years, the 42-year-old actor is returning to the spotlight with Outcome, which he acted in, co-wrote, and directed.

The dark comedy follows Reeves’s character, Reef Hawk, a famous actor who has to confront his “hidden demons” after he is blackmailed with a video that could end his career, according to Apple’s description.

Matt Bomer and Cameron Diaz — who also recently returned from an acting hiatus — play Reef’s lifelong friends, while Hill portrays Ira, his crisis lawyer. The movie’s ensemble cast includes Martin Scorsese, Laverne Cox, Kaia Gerber, Susan Lucci, David Spade, Atsuko Okatsuka, Ivy Wolk and Roy Wood Jr.

Apple TV revealed the first looks at Hill, Reeves, Diaz and Bomer in the movie at the streamer’s press day Tuesday. Hill is shown talking to Reeves in a picture with a completely shaved head and a silver beard, marking a transformation from the curly hair and baby face he had throughout his rise to fame.

open image in gallery Jonah Hill is unrecognizable — appearing bald and bearded — opposite Keanu Reeves in their new Apple TV film 'Outcome' ( Apple TV )

open image in gallery Jonah Hill has not appeared on screen in a movie since 2023 film ‘You People’ ( Getty Images )

Hill broke out in Hollywood with his comedy roles in hit films like Superbad and 21 Jump Street. However, the Oscar-nominated actor announced in his 2022 documentary Stutz that he was taking a step back from promoting his movies due to anxiety attacks he faced throughout his career.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events,” the actor said at the time.

Then in 2023, the comedian sparked public discourse after his ex-girlfriend, surfer Sarah Brady, accused him of emotional abuse and shared screenshots of texts allegedly from Hill showing controlling behavior before they broke up in 2022. Hill has not publicly responded to the accusations.

Outcome, co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, marks Hill’s first return to the screen since the accusations. The last on-screen appearances were in 2023’s You People with Eddie Murphy and the controversial 2021 apocalypse film Don’t Look Up. The upcoming movie is the third project directed by Hill after his 2018 directorial debut, Mid90s, and his 2022 documentary.

Hill described the new movie as “a metaphor for what we all go through living on social media. Social media has made us obsessed what people we don’t know think of us, instead of caring about what the people who know us best think of us.”