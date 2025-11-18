Why John Torode was on Celebrity MasterChef despite sacking
- Viewers of Celebrity MasterChef expressed confusion over John Torode's appearance on the new series, which began last night, as they believed he had been sacked.
- The current edition of Celebrity MasterChef was filmed prior to the controversies this summer that led to both Torode and Gregg Wallace being dropped from the franchise.
- Torode's departure followed the BBC upholding a complaint that he used "an extremely offensive racist term" during production, though he denies recollection of it.
- Gregg Wallace had stepped away from the series months earlier after numerous complaints about his off-screen behaviour, including making sexual jokes and requesting phone numbers from female staff.
- This series marks Torode's final run as a MasterChef presenter, with Grace Dent and Anna Waugh set to host the regular MasterChef series next year.