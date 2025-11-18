Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why John Torode was on Celebrity MasterChef despite sacking

John Torode breaks silence on Gregg Wallace hours after BBC axes Masterchef Christmas special
  • Viewers of Celebrity MasterChef expressed confusion over John Torode's appearance on the new series, which began last night, as they believed he had been sacked.
  • The current edition of Celebrity MasterChef was filmed prior to the controversies this summer that led to both Torode and Gregg Wallace being dropped from the franchise.
  • Torode's departure followed the BBC upholding a complaint that he used "an extremely offensive racist term" during production, though he denies recollection of it.
  • Gregg Wallace had stepped away from the series months earlier after numerous complaints about his off-screen behaviour, including making sexual jokes and requesting phone numbers from female staff.
  • This series marks Torode's final run as a MasterChef presenter, with Grace Dent and Anna Waugh set to host the regular MasterChef series next year.
