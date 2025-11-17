John Oliver criticizes Megyn Kelly’s comments about Epstein being a pedophile
- John Oliver criticized right-wing media personality Megyn Kelly on Last Week Tonight for her controversial comments regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Kelly questioned whether Epstein was a pedophile, arguing he was “into the barely legal type” like 15-year-old girls, rather than younger children.
- She claimed to know someone close to the Epstein scandal who does not believe he was a pedophile, attempting to distinguish different age groups of victims.
- Oliver satirically responded to Kelly’s comments, highlighting the absurdity of her “pedophile math” and the legal distinctions she tried to make.
- The controversy coincided with the release of more Epstein-related records by the House Oversight Committee, and a vote is pending in the House of Representatives on releasing all files, which Donald Trump urged Republicans to support.