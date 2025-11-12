John Cleese says third divorce gave him a ‘more realistic grasp of life’‘
- Veteran actor John Cleese revealed he is "glad" he experienced a nervous breakdown with suicidal thoughts following his third divorce, stating it provided him with a more realistic grasp of life.
- The Monty Python star details this challenging period, which included two and a half to three months of suicidal thoughts, in his new documentary, John Cleese Packs It In.
- Cleese undertook a European tour in his 80s, documented in the film, due to the financial repercussions of his 2008 split from psychotherapist Alyce Faye Eichelberger.
- He recovered from his depression with mild antidepressants and was performing again within months, expressing enjoyment for the "good feeling" of audience laughter on his current tour.
- The comedian also shared his perspective on "woke" culture, describing it as a spectrum, and argued that all comedy is inherently critical, targeting negative emotions rather than kind individuals.
- If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.