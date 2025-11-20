Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrity Traitors star makes admission after shock finale moment

Moment Nick Mohammed turns on Joe Marler in final Traitors banishment
  • Actor Nick Mohammed revealed he banished former rugby player Joe Marler from The Celebrity Traitors.
  • Mohammed explained his decision was based on a belief that Marler had orchestrated a dispute with TV presenter Jonathan Ross.
  • This banishment was surprising given that Mohammed and Marler had formed a pact to unmask other traitors on the BBC reality show.
  • Mohammed later admitted he was "completely wrong" about his suspicion, attributing his skewed judgment to the show's intense pressure.
  • The series concluded with Alan Carr winning the £87,500 prize money, which he donated to the children's cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in