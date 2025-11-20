Celebrity Traitors star makes admission after shock finale moment
- Actor Nick Mohammed revealed he banished former rugby player Joe Marler from The Celebrity Traitors.
- Mohammed explained his decision was based on a belief that Marler had orchestrated a dispute with TV presenter Jonathan Ross.
- This banishment was surprising given that Mohammed and Marler had formed a pact to unmask other traitors on the BBC reality show.
- Mohammed later admitted he was "completely wrong" about his suspicion, attributing his skewed judgment to the show's intense pressure.
- The series concluded with Alan Carr winning the £87,500 prize money, which he donated to the children's cancer charity Neuroblastoma UK.