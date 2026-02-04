Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

JK Rowling rejects suggestion she had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein

Main revelations from new Epstein files release
  • JK Rowling has strongly denied claims that she invited convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to a Harry Potter premiere, labelling the suggestion "beyond silly".
  • Her statement on X/Twitter clarified that neither she nor her team ever met, communicated with, or invited Epstein to any event.
  • The claims emerged following the release of millions of files linking Epstein to various public figures, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates and Donald Trump.
  • Documents revealed Epstein was denied entry to the Broadway debut of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in April 2018, after his publicist secured tickets for an unnamed "important friend".
  • Producers of the show stated they were unaware of Epstein's identity, and he was ultimately turned away at the door due to incorrect tickets and not being on the guest list.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in