JK Rowling has addressed claims she invited Jeffrey Epstein to a Harry Potter premiere, calling them “beyond silly”.

The author hit out at the suggestion she had contact with the convicted paedophile 10 years after he was found guilty of sex offence charges, writing on X/Twitter: “This is beyond silly. Neither I, nor anybody on my team, ever met, communicated with or invited Jeffrey Epstein to anything.”

Rowling’s statement arrived days after the release of millions of files linking Epstein to world figures, including Prince Andrew, Bill Gates and Donald Trump.

The newly unveiled documents, released by the US Department of Justice, claimed that Epstein was denied entry to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Broadway debut in April 2018.

It’s revealed in the documents that the stage show’s producers sent Epstein tickets after his publicist Peggy Siegal said an anonymous client, described as a “very important friend”, wanted to “come see the spectacle”.

Colin Callender, the boss of theatre production company Playground Entertainment, said he would get the unnamed friend into the event, but told Deadline he was “never made aware of Epstein’s identity”.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein wanted to attend 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' opening night – but was turned away at the door ( YouTube )

Epstein was never on the guest list and ended up being turned away at the door after being sent incorrect tickets for the event.

The next morning, Epstein emailed Siegal: “Couldn’t get in. No biggy but thought you should know,” to which Siegal contacted Playground Entertainment about the “terribly upsetting” turn of events.

She demanded an apology, but Callendar said one was never given. The Independent has contacted Callendar and Siegal for comment.

The inclusion of the emails in the files led to the incorrect assumption that Rowling and her team had invited Epstein.

open image in gallery JK Rowling denies inviting Epstein 'to anything' ( X/Twitter )

Daily Show host Jon Stewart was mentioned in passing in the files – but not because Epstein had ties to him: the TV host was brought up in a 2015 email exchange between Epstein and producer Barry Josephsen, in which they devise the idea of releasing a stand-up comedy special about a figure from the world of comedy named only as “Woody”.

“I am in the files. This is actually true,” Stewart said, before revealing the contents of the email: “Make a true biographical experience with his stand-up being the capper. Somebody like Jon Stewart could host/narrate the biographical part.”

Stewart, in mock outrage, joked: “Excuse me? I am offended. Somebody like Jon Stewart, or Jon Stewart? My point is, do I have the offer, or is this an audition?”