Jimmy Kimmel savages Trump for tearing up TV schedules with ‘liar-side chat’
- President Donald Trump delivered an impromptu national address on Wednesday night, interrupting prime-time programming across all four major broadcast networks.
- The unscheduled speech cut into the season finales of popular shows like Survivor and The Floor, causing frustration among viewers.
- Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert joked about the interruption, with Kimmel suggesting Trump should be 'mopping' The Floor.
- During his address, Trump claimed to have 'inherited a mess' and blamed Joe Biden for affordability issues, while also announcing a '$1,776 warrior dividend' for service members.
- The speech was described as a 'partisan rant' where Trump listed grievances, made false claims about inflation, and boasted about his administration's actions on immigration and transgender rights.