Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump for helping his career during awards speech
- Jimmy Kimmel won the Best Talk Show award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
- In his acceptance speech, Kimmel sarcastically thanked Donald Trump for the "many ridiculous things you do each and every day".
- This referenced a period last year when Trump criticised Kimmel's show as "ratings challenged" and called for him to be removed from air after its brief suspension.
- Kimmel also acknowledged the support received during his show's suspension, highlighting the importance of free speech.
- He previously used Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message to warn of "fascism" and "tyranny" under Donald Trump's administration in the US.