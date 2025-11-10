Jimmy Kimmel’s wife felt betrayed by Trump-supporting family members
- Molly McNearney, wife of Jimmy Kimmel and head writer for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', discussed her feelings of betrayal regarding her Trump-supporting family members.
- McNearney, who grew up in a conservative household, stated she has lost relationships with relatives due to their political views, seeing their support for Trump as a personal slight against her and her husband.
- She explained that for her, politics has evolved from a Republican versus Democrat issue to one of 'family values', leading to anger towards family members who supported Trump.
- Her husband, Jimmy Kimmel, was suspended by ABC in September after criticising Trump and his supporters concerning the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
- Kimmel was reinstated after six days, with Disney describing his comments as 'ill-timed', and he later clarified that he did not intend to make light of the young man's murder.