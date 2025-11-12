Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jimmy Kimmel starts monologue with tearful tribute to childhood friend

Jimmy Kimmel paid 50th birthday tribute to band leader Cleto Escobedo
  • Jimmy Kimmel delivered a tearful tribute to his childhood friend and band leader, Cleto Escobedo III, who recently passed away.
  • Kimmel announced Escobedo's death on Instagram and during his show, expressing profound heartbreak over the loss of someone "much too young to go".
  • The pair had been inseparable since Kimmel was nine years old, working together on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for almost 23 years.
  • The show will take a few nights off following Escobedo's death, the cause of which has not been released.
  • Escobedo, a talented musician who toured with various artists, is survived by his wife, Lori, and their two children.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in