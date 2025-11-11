Jimmy Kimmel’s band leader and longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III dies at 59

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cleto Escobedo III, the leader of the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at age 59.

Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of Escobedo, his best friend from childhood, with an emotional tribute to the saxophone player.

“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel, 57, wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true.

“Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers,” Kimmel concluded.

Cleto and the Cletones band leader Cleto Escobedo III has died at 59 ( Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali )

Escobedo’s cause of death hasn’t been released. The musician fronted Cleto and the Cletones on the late night talk show since 2003. He was also known for touring with Earth, Wind and Fire and Paula Abdul.

Kimmel previously spoke on the show about how he and Escobedo became friends when they grew up across the street from each other in their hometown of Las Vegas.

In 2015, the late night host told ABC that he convinced the president of the network that Escobedo had to be his band leader after he took the exec to see the musician’s band perform.

“Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with,” Kimmel said at the time. “And there's nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”

More to follow...