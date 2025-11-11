Jimmy Kimmel’s band leader and longtime friend Cleto Escobedo III dies at 59
Late night host said the friends were ‘inseparable since I was nine years old’
Cleto Escobedo III, the leader of the house band on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has died at age 59.
Jimmy Kimmel announced the death of Escobedo, his best friend from childhood, with an emotional tribute to the saxophone player.
“Early this morning, we lost a great friend, father, son, musician and man, my longtime bandleader Cleto Escobedo III,” Kimmel, 57, wrote Tuesday on Instagram.
“To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement. Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true.
“Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children and parents in your prayers,” Kimmel concluded.
Escobedo’s cause of death hasn’t been released. The musician fronted Cleto and the Cletones on the late night talk show since 2003. He was also known for touring with Earth, Wind and Fire and Paula Abdul.
Kimmel previously spoke on the show about how he and Escobedo became friends when they grew up across the street from each other in their hometown of Las Vegas.
In 2015, the late night host told ABC that he convinced the president of the network that Escobedo had to be his band leader after he took the exec to see the musician’s band perform.
“Of course I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with,” Kimmel said at the time. “And there's nobody in my life I have better chemistry with than him.”
