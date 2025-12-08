Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel Live! deal extended at ABC months after suspension

Jimmy Kimmel returning to air after suspension
  • Jimmy Kimmel has secured a deal with Disney to extend his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for an additional year, now running until May 2027.
  • This extension follows a brief suspension of the show in September, which occurred after Kimmel made comments regarding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
  • The suspension ignited a national debate on free speech and led to a public disagreement involving Kimmel, the FCC and Donald Trump.
  • Upon his return, Kimmel clarified his intentions, stating he never meant to trivialize the murder and called for compassion, which resulted in a significant boost in viewership.
  • Donald Trump publicly criticized ABC for reinstating Kimmel, while Kimmel recently addressed Trump directly on his show, jokingly suggesting they leave their respective roles together.
