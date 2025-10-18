Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Fallon joins Scottish soldiers for traditional dinner

Jimmy Fallon jokes American's 'could use a break' ahead of potential government shutdown
  • US TV host Jimmy Fallon was invited to dinner by the King's royal guards during his holiday in Royal Deeside, Scotland.
  • A chance encounter near Balmoral Castle led to soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland, hosting him at their officers' mess in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
  • Fallon was greeted with kilts and bagpipes, witnessed a ceremonial guard rehearsal, and signed the traditional visitors' book.
  • The evening featured a formal welcome, a display of military equipment and a traditional Scottish dinner, including a venison Scotch egg.
  • Major Thomas Blair of 5Scots expressed the regiment's delight at welcoming the “Hollywood A-lister” to Scotland in true Scottish style.
