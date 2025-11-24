Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican reggae icon and actor, dies aged 81
- Jamaican music icon Jimmy Cliff has passed away at the age of 81.
- His wife, Latifa, announced his death on his official Instagram page.
- The cause of death was a seizure followed by pneumonia.
- Cliff was renowned for hit songs including "You Can Get It If You Really Want" and "I Can See Clearly Now".
- He was also credited with popularising Jamaican culture globally, notably through his starring role in the 1972 film The Harder They Come.