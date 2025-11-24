Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jimmy Cliff, Jamaican reggae icon and actor, dies aged 81

(Getty)
  • Jamaican music icon Jimmy Cliff has passed away at the age of 81.
  • His wife, Latifa, announced his death on his official Instagram page.
  • The cause of death was a seizure followed by pneumonia.
  • Cliff was renowned for hit songs including "You Can Get It If You Really Want" and "I Can See Clearly Now".
  • He was also credited with popularising Jamaican culture globally, notably through his starring role in the 1972 film The Harder They Come.
