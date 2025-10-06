Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dame Jilly Cooper’s children in ‘complete shock’ after author’s unexpected death

Video Player Placeholder
Rivals trailer
  • Dame Jilly Cooper, the acclaimed author, has died unexpectedly at the age of 88 after suffering a fall.
  • Known for her popular novels including Rivals and The Rutshire Chronicles series, Cooper sold over 11 million copies of her books in the UK.
  • News of her death was announced by her agent on Monday.
  • Her children Felix and Emily expressed their “complete shock”, describing her death as completely unexpected and calling her “a shining light in our lives”.
  • We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us,” they said.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in