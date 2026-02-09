Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Real Housewives star faces backlash after saying Bad Bunny’s halftime show had ‘no white people’

Lady Gaga makes surprising guest appearance alongside Bad Bunny during 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • Reality TV personality Jill Zarin criticised Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show, expressing dismay that it was performed in Spanish and featured no white people.
  • Zarin, known from The Real Housewives of New York, described the performance as the “worst ever” and interpreted it as a “political statement” and an “ICE thing”.
  • She also made a comment about Lady Gaga's appearance, suggesting she had a facelift.
  • Following widespread backlash for her remarks, Zarin deleted the video from her Instagram.
  • Fans and critics alike condemned her comments, with many questioning her relevance and future projects.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in