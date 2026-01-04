Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking diagnosis of her twin daughters
- Singer Jesy Nelson announced that her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
- The girls, born prematurely in May 2025, are facing a severe and potentially life-threatening muscle-wasting condition.
- Their diagnosis means they may never walk and will require ongoing medical treatment to support their breathing and motor functions.
- Nelson shared her heartbreak on social media but also expressed gratitude for the medical care received and her hope to raise awareness.
- Fans and fellow artists have shown an outpouring of support for Nelson as she navigates this challenging period.