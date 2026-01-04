Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking diagnosis of her twin daughters

Jesy Nelson announces twins’ spinal muscular atrophy diagnosis in emotional update
  • Singer Jesy Nelson announced that her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, have been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
  • The girls, born prematurely in May 2025, are facing a severe and potentially life-threatening muscle-wasting condition.
  • Their diagnosis means they may never walk and will require ongoing medical treatment to support their breathing and motor functions.
  • Nelson shared her heartbreak on social media but also expressed gratitude for the medical care received and her hope to raise awareness.
  • Fans and fellow artists have shown an outpouring of support for Nelson as she navigates this challenging period.
