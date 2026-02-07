Jesy Nelson reveals brother talked her out of quitting Little Mix
- Jesy Nelson revealed she wanted to leave Little Mix just two years after joining the band in 2011.
- Speaking on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, Nelson stated she only remained in the girl group due to her family's insistence.
- She explained that during her first attempt to leave, the band was not yet at its peak popularity.
- Nelson's brother convinced her to “stick it out for another few years” at that time.
- She eventually departed from Little Mix in 2020.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks