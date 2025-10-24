Jessie J to perform just months after breast cancer surgery
- Jessie J is scheduled to perform at the Royal Variety Performance on 19 November, marking her return to the ITV show after her last appearance in 2013.
- The singer, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, will debut her new song, 'I’ll Never Know Why', from her upcoming album, 'Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time'.
- Her performance follows breast cancer surgery in June and an announcement in August that she would require another operation before the year's end.
- Hosted by comedian Jason Manford at the Royal Albert Hall, the event will feature a diverse line-up including Grammy winner Laufey, pop band Madness, and a guest appearance by Stephen Fry.
- The annual Royal Variety Performance serves as a fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, which provides support to entertainment industry professionals in need.