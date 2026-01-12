Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jessie Buckley thanks crew member for unique reason in Golden Globes speech

Jessie Buckley thanks crew member for soup in Golden Globes speech
  • Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress Award for a Drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday, 11 January.
  • She received the award for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao’s film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Hamnet.
  • During her acceptance speech, Buckley gave a shout-out to a crew member named Tomak for making "delicious" Polish soup on set.
  • The Irish actor also praised fellow nominee Julia Roberts, calling her a "hero to us all".
  • Buckley, 35, was recognised for her role as the wife of the famous playwright.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in