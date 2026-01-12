Jessie Buckley thanks crew member for unique reason in Golden Globes speech
- Jessie Buckley won the Best Actress Award for a Drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday, 11 January.
- She received the award for her portrayal of Agnes Shakespeare in Chloe Zhao’s film adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel, Hamnet.
- During her acceptance speech, Buckley gave a shout-out to a crew member named Tomak for making "delicious" Polish soup on set.
- The Irish actor also praised fellow nominee Julia Roberts, calling her a "hero to us all".
- Buckley, 35, was recognised for her role as the wife of the famous playwright.