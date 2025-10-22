Ab Fab stars to reunite onscreen for first time in nine years
- Absolutely Fabulous stars Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley are reuniting for the Christmas special of the BBC sitcom Amandaland.
- Saunders will play Aunt Joan, the sister of Lumley's character Felicity, marking their first scripted on-screen appearance together since 2016.
- The BBC confirmed the Amandaland Christmas special will air later this year, with a second season scheduled for 2026.
- Fans have reacted with excitement to the news, drawing comparisons to Saunders’ and Lumley’s iconic roles as Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone.
- Amandaland, a spin-off of Motherland, stars Lucy Punch as the recently divorced mother Amanda.