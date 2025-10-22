Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Absolutely Fabulous legends Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley have delighted fans after it was confirmed they were reuniting for Amandaland’s Christmas special.

The BBC have confirmed that the hit sitcom, starring Lucy Punch, is returning for a second season in 2026 with a Christmas special set to air later this year.

Joining the cast is Saunders, who will play Aunt Joan, the sister of Lumely’s Felicity character.

The BBC described Aunt Joan “as a ball of country-living, enthusiastic upper-class bluster – very, very different from Felicity”.

The Christmas special will be Saunders and Lumely’s first scripted on-screen appearance together since 2016’s Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie. The stars famously played the chaotic and hedonistic duo of Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone in the cult sitcom, which premiered in 1992.

Saunders said of the role: “I am delighted to be joining the fabulous Amandaland gang for a Christmas special. Playing Joanna’s on-screen sister is guaranteed to be a laugh, who doesn’t love a family reunion SoHa style!”

open image in gallery Lumley and Saunders in ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ ( BBC )

Fans of the two stars have already hailed the move as a genius piece of casting from the Amandaland team.

“Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley as sisters in the Amandaland Christmas special is incredible,” said one person.

“Edina and Patsy reunion what??? Bring it onnnn,” added another ecstatic fan.

A third wrote: “Kind of knew this was coming but giddy nonetheless especially with Saunders being in the cast.”

Amandaland, created by Bad Sisters and Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan, is a spin-off of Motherland, the Anna Maxwell Martin show about a struggling mother.

Amandaland stars Lucy Punch as Amanda, an insufferable and recently divorced mother of two, who has downsized her home and is attempting to make connections with new and old friends.

Lucy Punch, who plays Amanda said in a press release: "I’m beyond excited to get started on Amandaland series two with our brilliantly talented lovely cast. The Christmas special is going to be an absolute cracker – it’s like totes fire, with all the festive feels, for reals. Slay bells!"

open image in gallery Lumley with Lucy Punch in ‘Amandaland’ ( BBC/Merman/Scott Kershaw )

Co-writer and creator Holly Walsh and co-writer Laurence Rickard say: "It’s an absolute joy to be back in SoHa (South Harlesden) again. After six months of researching Brent Council’s fly tipping rules, attempting Anne’s Irish accent and writing the odd bit of script, we’re so excited to get filming with our amazing cast. We're thrilled to bits to have a Christmas special and Jennifer Saunders is the perfect addition to the gang."

No release details for the Christmas special or season two have yet to be announced.