Former celebrity couple reunite a year after divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear close at Kiss Of The Spider Woman premiere a year after divorce
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck publicly reunited for the first time since their divorce at the New York City premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman".
  • Their divorce was finalised in January, following their separation in April 2023.
  • Lopez stars in the film, which Affleck's production company, Artists Equity, helped produce.
  • Affleck praised Lopez's performance and dedication, expressing pride in the movie.
  • Lopez previously stated that the split was "the best thing that ever happened to me," contributing to her personal growth.
