Jennifer Lawrence faces backlash for not having intimacy coordinators in Die My Love
- Jennifer Lawrence is facing criticism for her comments regarding the use of intimacy coordinators on the set of her new film, Die My Love.
- Speaking on a podcast, Lawrence stated that she did not require an intimacy coordinator for nude scenes with co-star Robert Pattinson, citing his “not pervy” nature and relationship with Suki Waterhouse.
- Intimacy coordinators are defined as liaisons and coaches for actors in scenes involving nudity or simulated sex, intended to ensure safety and protection for all involved.
- Social media users have widely criticized Lawrence's remarks, arguing that they misrepresent the fundamental purpose of intimacy coordinators, which is to safeguard everyone on set.
- The necessity of on-set intimacy coordinators has become a divided topic, with some actors supporting their role while others, including Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow, have expressed doubts.